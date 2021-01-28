Outokumpu Oyj Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

