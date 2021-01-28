Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.39. Approximately 1,365,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,187,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

OZON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $6,902,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,987,000.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

