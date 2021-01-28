PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $268,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $4,980,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in PACCAR by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

