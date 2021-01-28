Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 34,318 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,673,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Innoviva by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 65,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

