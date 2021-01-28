Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,434,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

