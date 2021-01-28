Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Waters by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Waters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

Shares of WAT opened at $265.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.13. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $276.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

