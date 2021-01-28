Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $926,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $518.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.51. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

