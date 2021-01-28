Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $971,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,895,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

