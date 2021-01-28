Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

