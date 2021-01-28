Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,099 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks stock opened at $201.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $146,151.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $356,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

