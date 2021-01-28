Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

