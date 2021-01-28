Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.20 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

