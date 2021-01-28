Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.50. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.15). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.87 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

