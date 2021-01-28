Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

PKG stock traded down $6.37 on Thursday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

