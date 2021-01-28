PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

PAGE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 448.20 ($5.86). The company had a trading volume of 286,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,410. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08. PageGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 490.60 ($6.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 451.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01.

Get PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) alerts:

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.