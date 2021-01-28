PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of PD opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,308,485 shares in the company, valued at $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,362 shares of company stock valued at $33,103,546 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $207,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

