Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.86.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

PLMR opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.89 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. Palomar has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $134,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,655,431. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,173,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

