PancakeSwap Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 111.7% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004758 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $163.51 million and $22.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00128653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00270782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00334423 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 161,748,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,831,855 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

