Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

PZZA opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

