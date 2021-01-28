Parallel Mining Corp. (PAL.V) (CVE:PAL) Trading Up 7.1%

Parallel Mining Corp. (PAL.V) (CVE:PAL) was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 180,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Parallel Mining Corp. (PAL.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Parallel Mining Corp. (PAL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parallel Mining Corp. (PAL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.