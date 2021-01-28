Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Receives C$5.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock opened at C$6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$870.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.27. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

