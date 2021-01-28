Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Dorman Products by 15.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

