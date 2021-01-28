Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

