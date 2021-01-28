Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $146.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.99. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.