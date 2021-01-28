Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,859 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $2,462,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,590,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,182,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,449,036.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at $267,564,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.53.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

