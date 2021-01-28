Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,520 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 413.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

