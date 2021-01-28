Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,073 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after buying an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after buying an additional 446,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after buying an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

