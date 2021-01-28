Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 3,408,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,419,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

