Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $249.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

