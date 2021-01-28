ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 33.4% Lower This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $508,536.57 and approximately $26.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,956.08 or 0.99134006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002809 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

