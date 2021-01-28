Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

NYSE:PSN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,729. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Parsons by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Parsons by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Parsons by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

