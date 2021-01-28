Paul Edward Kelly Sells 1,300 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00.

RLMD opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

