Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Up 7.1%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.03. 1,068,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 598,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 162.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paya stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

