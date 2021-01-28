PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $234.00 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average of $204.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

