Paytomat Trading 2% Higher This Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $58,529.88 and $2,877.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00051853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00272673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.