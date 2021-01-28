PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $187.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

