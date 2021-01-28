Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Sets New 12-Month High at $738.60

Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 738.60 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 737.80 ($9.64), with a volume of 229477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.38).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 620.40 ($8.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 682.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 595.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

