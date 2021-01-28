Peel Hunt Downgrades Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VEGPF. Citigroup lowered shares of Vectura Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEGPF opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. Vectura Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

