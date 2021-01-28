Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.49 and last traded at $147.79. Approximately 6,641,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,556,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.14.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,070.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $1,550,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,509 shares of company stock worth $88,137,845. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

