Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE PBA opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 298,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

