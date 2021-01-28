PengolinCoin Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. PengolinCoin has a market capitalization of $73,941.80 and $116,267.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PengolinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PengolinCoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 294.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PengolinCoin Profile

PGO is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 20,942,285 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz.

Buying and Selling PengolinCoin

PengolinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

