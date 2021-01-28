PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded at TheStreet

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

