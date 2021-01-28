PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNNT has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

