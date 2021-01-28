Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.55-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-12% (implying ($760-795 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.06 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.15.

PNR stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

