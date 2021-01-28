Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells $2,558,100.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Arani Bose sold 100 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $485,371.38.

PEN stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,040. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,004.63 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.97.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.