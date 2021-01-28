Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,140.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Peony has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $48,846.00 and approximately $3,140.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,455,168 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

