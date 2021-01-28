pEOS 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,300.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $408,286.12 and $4,300.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

