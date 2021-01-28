PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 10th Largest Position

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

