PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

