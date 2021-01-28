PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.